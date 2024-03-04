Nana Churcher to host Oscar Press Lounge in Hollywood

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 15:01

London based Ghanaian broadcaster, author and motivational speaker, Nana Churcher, has been named host of Oscar Press Lounge when this year’s Oscars comes off on Friday, March 8.

Scheduled to take place throughout the event’s weekend, Nana Churcher Oscar Press Lounge provides an exclusive platform for interviewing Oscar nominees and Hollywood celebrities.

The event will also celebrate the achievements of the press and talents while bringing together key stakeholders across the entertainment industry.

That is not all, the Oscar Press Lounge will also offer unparalleled opportunity for brands, bookers, producers, editors, bloggers and writers to engage directly with celebrities.

The evening's festivities will commence with a glamorous red carpet at 7:00 pm, with the event spanning from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

This red-carpet reception and interview lounge is designed specifically for the press and talent, providing a stage for Nana Churcher to conduct live, on-site interviews with celebrated figures attending the Oscar awards.

Larry Gaiters, renowned for his work with iHeart Radio, will grace the evening as MC.

A roster of confirmed celebrities, including Jax Malcolm, Kash Hovey, Gloria Garayua, Patti Negri, Sebastian Hoyt, Brenda Mejia, Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, Ken Davitian, Paris Bravo and Matt Edward are expected to grace the occasion.

Others are Suzanne Schaack, Susan Lavelle, Kathryn Hollis Peters, Tracey Louise, Lobat Asadi, Cesar D’La Torre, Jason Zlatkus, Clayton Cannon, Ta’j, Adil C, Brielle Lopez, Emcee N.I.C.E, Ashley Rae Harper and Jan Lucanus Shaniece Jones.