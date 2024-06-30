Next article: Ghana aims to become West Africa's leading MICE hub

Lil Win takes off neck brace after 'healing' prayers from his 'Philadelphia Pastor Adom Kyei-Duah'

Graphic.com.gh Showbiz News Jun - 30 - 2024 , 19:24

Movie actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win on Sunday took off his neck brace after 'receiving instant healing' from his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Lil Win had been in the neck brace since May 25 following a car accident at Amakom in Kumasi.

The accident happened near the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) and led to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The 3-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, was in a vehicle with his father when they were hit by Lil Win’s car.

Some eyewitnesses said Lil Win was speeding in the congested area of Amakom.

Following the crash, Nana Yaw and his father were rushed to a nearby health facility and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The 3-year old Nana Yaw died later.

Arrest and charge

Lil Win was arrested on 10 days later on June 3, by officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command shortly after being discharged from hospital.

His arrest was after an intensified call from the family of the deceased for justice.

The police had earlier cited Lil Win's ill health as the reason for the delay in causing his arrest.

When he was arraigned at the Asokore Mampong District Court, he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

He has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

