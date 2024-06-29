Featured

Lil Win releases song on May 25 fatal accident in Kumasi [VIDEO]

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Showbiz News Jun - 29 - 2024 , 23:04

Movie actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has released a song with Kweku Flick and King Paluta about the May 25 fatal accident which occurred in Kumasi.

The accident happened at Amakom near the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) and led to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The 3-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, was in a vehicle with his father when they were hit by Lil Win’s car.

Some eyewitnesses said Lil Win was speeding in the congested area of Amakom.

Following the crash, Nana Yaw and his father were rushed to a nearby health facility and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The 3-year old Nana Yaw died later.

Arrest and charge

Lil Win was arrested on 10 days later on June 3, by officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command shortly after being discharged from hospital.

His arrest was after an intensified call from the family of the deceased for justice.

The police had earlier cited Lil Win's ill health as the reason for the delay in causing his arrest.

When he was arraigned at the Asokore Mampong District Court, he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

He has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

Lil Win releases song with Kweku Flick and King Paluta on May 25 fatal accident in Kumasi

The court case is still pending but a month after the incident, Lil Win is singing about the accident and says it is good to always rejoice in the lord, pray continually and give thanks in all circumstances.

He expressed appreciation to his spiritual mentor Pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah of Believers Worship Centre [Philadelphia Nyame] and states that God's will is the best.

He sings about being undaunted if it was the wish of his enemies that he perish and wondered why many were on his case while he gives thanks to God for his life.

He expressed appreciation to King Paluta and Kweku Flick as well as his spiritual mentor - "Adom Nyame" and "Philadelphia Nyame," whom he said was very protective of his life.

Lil Win releases song with Kweku Flick and King Paluta on May 25th fatal accident and says "Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus. On 25th of May 2024 I had a terrible accident with my manager

