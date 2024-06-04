Featured

Lil Win can go to jail - Martin Kpebu

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 12:57

Kumawood actor cum musician Lil Win could be jailed for up to five years or a fine based on the charges the police have leveled against him in court following a car accident on May 25, 2024 that resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Advertisement

According to private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, per the charges of careless and inconsiderate driving Lil Win could face a jail term.

Lil Win was arraigned on Monday, June 3, 2024 and has since been granted bail in the sum of Ghc50,000 with two sureties.

Commenting on the case in a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM, Mr Kpebu said while fines are typical in such cases, imprisonment is possible, especially given the severity of the accident and the death of the 3-year-old.

“In terms of penalties, imprisonment is possible, but fines are typically imposed. However, in particularly severe cases, imprisonment can occur, and it can be up to five years,”

He emphasised the need for a stronger punishment to serve as a deterrent to reckless drivers in Ghana, where road accidents claim over 2000 lives annually.

He believes that a stricter sentence would send a strong message and promote road safety.

“We don’t often charge them with manslaughter."

He said it is normally reckless, dangerous driving and others that the police normally charge them with.

"Yes, over the past decade, more than 2000 people have died annually in road accidents. Yet, we don’t see drivers being imprisoned for years.”

Related articles: