Featured

Lil Win picked up by police following accident that claimed life of a toddler

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 10:44

Policemen from the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in Kumasi have picked popular movie actor Kwadwo Nkansah, commonly known as Lil Win, in connection with a recent car accident that resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Lil Win was taken into custody immediately after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving treatment for his injuries.

According to the police, Lil Win's arrest was delayed due to his health condition.

He was seen being escorted into a police vehicle after he was discharged.

Police have confirmed that the actor is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Lil Win was involved in a car accident on Saturday, May 25, in Amakom, Kumasi, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old child.

The accident involved a branded Mercedes-Benz, which Lil Win was using to promote his latest movie production, 'A country called Ghaan'.