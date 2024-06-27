Featured

We’re awaiting AG’s advice – Prosecution tells court about Lil Win’s accident case

The prosecutors in the case against actor Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, have informed the Asokore Mampong District Court that they are waiting for guidance from the Attorney General's Office before proceeding with the case.

Lil Win was arrested by police from the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in Kumasi in connection with a car accident on June 3 that tragically killed a three-year-old boy. He was later released on bail for GH¢50,000 with two sureties. (Related articlesCalls for arrest of actor Lil Win over fatal accident deepen, Lil Win charged with dangerous driving, negligently causing harm and granted GH¢50,000 bail, Three-year-old boy involved in Lil Win's car crash dead)

The family of the three-year-old boy who died in the accident has been demanding justice, but the police delayed arresting Lil Win due to poor health. The family has since been pressing for action even as the case is in court.

According to the prosecution, all the relevant documents and evidence in the case have been forwarded to the Attorney General's Office and is now awaiting further instructions on how to proceed with the case.

Lil Win's lawyer, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, stated that they are waiting for the Attorney General's Office to review the case and provide guidance, which will determine their next course of action.

“The prosecution must prove its case for us to have a case to answer before we can rebut any doubt that the police have created in this matter but for now, we cannot speak to anything. We are only waiting for the Attorney General’s advice following his mandate.”

The case has been adjourned to July 29, 2024.

Lil Win was involved in a car accident on Saturday, May 25, in Amakom, Kumasi, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old child.

The accident involved a branded Mercedes-Benz, which Lil Win was using to promote his latest movie production, 'A country called Ghana'.