Nigerian lady sets new Guinness World Record in longest crocheting marathon

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 15:28

A Nigerian lady, Chidinma Modupe Okafor has been certified by the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the new record holder for the longest crocheting marathon.

According to the British reference book, Chidinma set a new record by continuously crocheting a white dinner gown for an impressive 72 hours, surpassing the previous record of 34 hours and 7 minutes held by Alessandra Hayden of the United States since 2021.

To achieve the feat of the longest crocheting marathon, Chidinma had to crochet without any significant breaks.

As soon as she finished one ball of yarn, she immediately began working on the next. This relentless effort demonstrated her incredible dedication and stamina.

Chidinma has expressed her desire to highlight the skill and endurance required in the art of crocheting.

“I aim to showcase the artistry and perseverance involved in this craft and promote awareness about crocheting and its benefits,” she said.

Chidinma revealed that she underwent intense preparation for the record-breaking attempt, including thorough training and mental preparation, to build her endurance and focus for the challenging task.

“My preparation for the record attempt involved rigorous training and mental conditioning. It also required physical endurance and strategizing to maintain a consistent pace while minimizing fatigue,” she explained.

“Additionally, logistics such as arranging for sufficient yarn with support staff were crucial for the uninterrupted progress of the attempt.”