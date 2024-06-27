Featured

Ayorkumi play to be staged at Alliance française on Saturday

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 15:50

Ayorkumi, a new play telling the stories of Ghana's past (the slave trade) and how it changed the country's culture, will be staged at Alliance Française on Saturday, June 29.

The play, which was initially planned for May 29, was postponed due to a ban on drumming.

Ayorkumi is a heart-wrenching tale set in colonial Ghana, where a young princess, chosen by fate, narrowly escapes slavery as a baby during a chaotic market day in Salaga in the Savannah region. She is rescued by a salt trader, who adopts her and follows her journey of self-discovery and growth.

Led by divine guidance, the salt trader brings the rescued princess to his village in the south, where he and his wife defy the doubts of the community elders to raise the young princess as their own, nurturing her into adulthood with love and care.

On her 18th birthday, the princess discovers her royal heritage and the fate that awaits her lineage in a mystical encounter with the gods, where she also communicates with the spirit of her late mother, unveiling the secrets of her past and the path that lies ahead.

Through a blend of music, dance and drama, Ayorkumi brings to life the stories of those who fought against the slave trade in Ghana.

The playwright, Gerald Nyarko Mensah, says the play honours the bravery and strength of Ghanaians who fought against the slave trade.

“I believe there are other narratives to the slave trade and our ancestors knew how to trade even before colonisation started.

“We want to share the stories of our ancestors, who fought against the slave trade and preserved our culture,” he told Graphic Showbiz at the press launch recently.

The play features a live band, choreographed dance, deep narrations and traditional poetry, making it a unique and immersive experience.

The Director of the play, Kobina Hagan, said he hoped that Ayorkumi would start meaningful discussions about Ghana's past and cultural identity.

“My desire is that Ayorkumi will ignite a passion in Ghanaians to reconnect with their roots and inspire a new generation that will appreciate our rich cultural heritage,” he stated.