Chris Attoh’s Foundation extends support to Genesis School

The Chris Attoh Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated items to support the Genesis School, an educational institution dedicated to providing free education to underprivileged children in Jamestown, Accra.

The Foundation presented bags of rice, stationery, gallons of cooking oil, washing and cleaning detergents, canned tomatoes, drinks, and biscuits, among other items.

Renowned actor and philanthropist Chris Attoh, speaking at the event, highlighted the foundation's mission to help those in need. He emphasised the importance of kindness, love, and community support.

"The primary focus of our foundation is to support those in need," Attoh said. "Our aim is to be flexible in our approach, not confining ourselves to a specific cause. We want to make a positive impact."

"It is heartening to know that our efforts can make a difference. These are the individuals we need to prioritise, which is why the foundation is concentrating on this area first. We hope to expand our impact in the future. As I mentioned, we cannot accomplish this alone - we are all interconnected. Let's work together to be the change we want to see."

"Every small act counts. Our goal is to emphasise the importance of taking care of our country and its youth. If we don't act, they may lose their way, and ultimately, it reflects poorly on us as elders. That's the essence of our mission. We seek to reach out to anyone who can contribute, providing a new avenue for us all to make a difference together."

Racheal Naa Asabea Anang, the founder of Genesis School, lauded the foundation for its generosity. "We are immensely grateful for the Chris Attoh Foundation's unwavering commitment to education. Their support will undoubtedly elevate the standard of education we provide and create transformative opportunities for our students."

Ms. Anang noted that every child has the right to education, which inspired her to establish the school to provide free education for children in the community.

"We provide breakfast, lunch, and stationery to our students at no cost. We are committed to giving these children a good start in life. We currently have over 200 children enrolled, and we rely on donations to meet their needs. A contribution of 100 kilos of food can sustain us for three weeks to a month. We are therefore appealing to others to come on board and support us, and we will be forever grateful."