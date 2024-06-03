Next article: Lil Win picked up by police following accident that claimed life of a toddler

Actor Lil Win picked up by police over fatal accident

Graphic.com.gh Showbiz News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 10:44

Movie actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win has been picked up by the police in relation to the fatal accident at Amakom in Kumasi on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Policemen from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command picked him up shortly after he had been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, where he had reportedly been on admission since the accident.

Lil Win was driving an unregistered Mercedez Benz on Saturday, May 25, which was involved in an accident which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Lil Win himself was injured same as the father of the three-year-old boy.

Lil Win's vehicle collided with the vehicle the three-year-old was in with his father.





Three-year-old boy involved in Lil Win's car crash dead

The boy, Nana Yaw, was in a vehicle with his father when they were hit by Lil Win’s car at Amakom in Kumasi on May 25, 2024.

Some eyewitnesses said Lil Win was speeding in the congested area of Amakom.

Following the crash, Nana Yaw and his father were rushed to a nearby health facility and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The three-year old Nana Yaw died later.

The boy’s father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, was also on admission at the hospital receiving treatment

The family of the deceased urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and ensure justice is served.

They are also considering legal action and have expressed their concern about the lack of attention given to the victims at the accident scene, while the focus was primarily on the actor.

Yaw Gyamfi, a relative of the deceased said both eyewitnesses and police sources confirmed that Lil Win was the one driving

Lil Win, who also suffered injuries in the accident, was seen in a video being carried into another vehicle. His branded Mercedez Benz, which was involved in the accident, was severely damaged. Another video showed a woman whose car was also hit, alleging that the actor was driving at high speed and was not in his lane.

Despite the incident, Lil Win attended the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” in Kumasi on Saturday night.