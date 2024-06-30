Next article: I’m not embarrassed by my past – Tonto Dikeh

Ghana aims to become West Africa's leading MICE hub

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 30 - 2024 , 17:45

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced its plans to turn Ghana into the leading destination for business events and conferences in West Africa, capitalising on the country's unique attractions and infrastructure to become the go-to hub of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

The CEO of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, announced that Ghana was dedicated to developing infrastructure and forming key partnerships to draw visitors, conference attendees, and music lovers from Africa and beyond.

This initiative aims to boost the economy, generate employment opportunities, and foster cultural exchange in the region.

He made this known at the launch of the West Africa Music and Arts Festival (WAMAFEST), where he emphasised the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration among West African countries.

“Ghana is poised to become the central hub of cultural and music events in West Africa. We are committed to creating a vibrant music scene that celebrates regional culture and supports local talent. Our goal is to make Ghana the first choice destination for MICE events in West Africa,” he said.

Mr Agyeman also highlighted Ghana's rich cultural heritage and unique music scene, which he believes will be a major draw for tourists and event organisers.

“Ghana has a unique blend of traditional and contemporary music with a rich cultural heritage and world-class event facilities which will position us as the top MICE destination in West Africa and beyond,” he stated.