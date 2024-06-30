Next article: Sarkodie has transformed into English rapper because rapping in Twi will limit his international appeal, says Hammer

I’m not embarrassed by my past – Tonto Dikeh

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 30 - 2024 , 17:33

Renowned Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has unapologetically embraced her past experiences.

On her Instagram page, she shared a post, proudly declaring that what others might perceive as scandals or gossip, she sees as a reflection of her strength and resilience.

Hence, she refuses to be defined by the opinions of others and instead chooses to celebrate her journey.

Tonto Dikeh reflected on her journey, stating that she harbours no shame or regret regarding her past experiences, no matter how difficult or trying they may have been. She has embraced her history, choosing to see it as a testament to her growth and strength, rather than something to be ashamed of.

She wrote: “I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through. What may be TEA for you, is a Testimony for me. If you want to talk about what broke me, invite me to the table so I can tell you how God used the pieces”.