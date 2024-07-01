Next article: Lil Win takes off neck brace after 'healing' prayers from his 'Philadelphia Pastor Adom Kyei-Duah'

Previous article: MUSIGA to host concert in honour of Jon K

Featured

BET Awards 2024: See full list of winners

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 10:07

The 2024 BET Awards was a night to remember, celebrating Black excellence in entertainment with a star-studded ceremony hosted by the talented Taraji P. Henson.

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the show with a sizzling performance of BOA and Where Them Girls At, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

Music legend Usher was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recognised for his outstanding contributions to the industry. The tribute was a musical extravaganza, featuring a medley of his hits performed by an all-star line-up, including Chlöe Bailey, Childish Gambino, KeKe Palmer and more. Usher also took home the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artiste.

Rising stars Shaboozey, Tanner Adell and Tyla made their mark on the BET Awards stage, showcasing their talent and style.

Will Smith made a return to music with his uplifting single You Can Make It, featuring Kirk Franklin and the Sunday Service Choir.

The night was filled with electrifying performances, including a show-stopping set by Victoria Monet, who won her first-ever BET Award and left the audience in awe.

Here’s a complete list of nominees and winners for the 2024 BET Awards:

Album of the Year

Chris Brown, 11:11

Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Home

Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artiste

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher (WINNER)

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (WINNER)

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Advertisement

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Advertisement

Best Female Hip-Hop Artiste

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artiste

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Advertisement

Lil Wayne

Best New Artiste

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla (WINNER)

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett (WINNER)

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”

Kirk Franklin, “All Things”

Halle Bailey, “Angel”

CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”

Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”

Tems, “Me & U” (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Gunna, “Fukumean”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Muni Long, “Made for Me”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (WINNER)

Tyla, “Water”

Best International Act

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET Her

Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”

Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”

Ayra Starr, “Commas”

Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)

SZA, “Saturn”

GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington (WINNER)

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson (WINNER)

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry