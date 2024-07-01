BET Awards 2024: See full list of winners
The 2024 BET Awards was a night to remember, celebrating Black excellence in entertainment with a star-studded ceremony hosted by the talented Taraji P. Henson.
Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the show with a sizzling performance of BOA and Where Them Girls At, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.
Music legend Usher was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recognised for his outstanding contributions to the industry. The tribute was a musical extravaganza, featuring a medley of his hits performed by an all-star line-up, including Chlöe Bailey, Childish Gambino, KeKe Palmer and more. Usher also took home the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artiste.
Rising stars Shaboozey, Tanner Adell and Tyla made their mark on the BET Awards stage, showcasing their talent and style.
Will Smith made a return to music with his uplifting single You Can Make It, featuring Kirk Franklin and the Sunday Service Choir.
The night was filled with electrifying performances, including a show-stopping set by Victoria Monet, who won her first-ever BET Award and left the audience in awe.
Here’s a complete list of nominees and winners for the 2024 BET Awards:
Album of the Year
Chris Brown, 11:11
Gunna, A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Home
Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artiste
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher (WINNER)
Best Group
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (WINNER)
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artiste
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip-Hop Artiste
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Wayne
Best New Artiste
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla (WINNER)
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett (WINNER)
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”
Kirk Franklin, “All Things”
Halle Bailey, “Angel”
CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”
Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”
Tems, “Me & U” (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Gunna, “Fukumean”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Muni Long, “Made for Me”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (WINNER)
Tyla, “Water”
Best International Act
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET Her
Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”
Ayra Starr, “Commas”
Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)
SZA, “Saturn”
GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”
Best Movie
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Best Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington (WINNER)
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King (WINNER)
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese (WINNER)
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson (WINNER)
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry