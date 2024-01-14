Ghanaian photographer begins longest standing marathon

A Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor, has begun his quest for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest standing marathon by an individual.

The ambitious endeavor kicked off today, January 14, 2024, and is set to continue until Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The marathon which is currently underway at the GEM church located in North Legon, will see Patrick Amenuvor standing steadfastly to break existing record.

This attempt follows closely on the heels of recent attempts by fellow Ghanaians, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Faila. Afua Asantewaa pursued the GWR for the longest singing marathon by an individual, while Chef Faila aspired for the record in the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Both are awaiting confirmation from GWR on the success of their respective endeavours.