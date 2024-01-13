DeSpark set to release new song on January 17

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jan - 13 - 2024 , 20:32

BUDDING Gospel singer, Senyo Demanya, known by the stage name, DeSpark readies to drop a new song, I See It on Wednesday, January 17.

I See It comes after Attractive which was released in October 2023.

Already, DeSpark has been whetting the appetite of his followers by dropping snippets of the yet to be released song on his social media pages.

He disclosed that the strategy has worked for him, with his followers and gospel music listeners expecting a good package in the coming days.

Even though DeSpark didn’t give too much information about the new song when he spoke with Graphic Showbiz during the Christmas holidays, he was certain I See It will largely announce his music potentials to the world.

“I know what I have in me and I’m going to release all of that this year. I’m a good addition to the gospel music fraternity and I know I will make great impact with the right support,” he stated.

As a son of veteran actors Adjoa Pee and Kojo Demanya, DeSpark had a feel of the entertainment world at an early age.

He describes himself as a rapper and singer who expresses his faith in God through Hip-Hop, RnB and Soul music.

His music journey started in 2013 when he discovered his passion for music during his senior high school days at Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast.

At the time, he took advantage of streaming platforms like reverbnation and soundcloud to draw considerable attention to his craft.

He released his maiden Extended Play (EP), Behind Bars on Apple Music and Spotify in 2017 and is also credited with songs such as Favoured, Who Am I?, Belong and Close.

DeSpark leads a team of seasoned rappers and poets called Three 7. With all the passion burning inside of him, the graduate of Central University acknowledges the challenges that will come along the way but he believes “nothing can beat a determined mind”.