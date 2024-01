Ghana man embarking on longest standing marathon discontinues quest

Ghanaian photographer and content creator, Patrick Amenuvor, has decided to halt his ambitious quest for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest standing marathon by an individual.

The endeavour, which commenced on January 14, 2024, and was initially scheduled to run until Sunday, January 21, 2024, came to an abrupt end on the very day it began.

The unexpected decision was attributed to rules violation, as stated in an official press release sighted by Graphic Showbiz.

He expressed his commitment to fair play and integrity as the primary reasons for discontinuing the "OFFICIAL STAND-A-THON" attempt.

In the released statement, he acknowledged breaking certain rules critical to the record-breaking challenge and deemed it necessary to reevaluate the attempt.

He mentioned, “Due to my integrity and desire to win by fair play, I wish to inform all of my intention to stop my OFFICIAL STAND-A-THON attempt due to some rules I've broken which might sabotage my efforts to break the record.”

The photographer assured his supporters that the pause was not the end of his dream but rather an opportunity to learn and improve.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all who have stood with me all this while, and I want to assure all that Patrick Amenuvor STAND-A-THON is a dream that I'm not sleeping on. New date will be communicated via all my social media pages,” he stated in the press release.

