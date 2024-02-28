Afrobeats lacks lyrical substance – Fireboy DML asserts  

Next article: South African police arrest six for murder of rapper, AKA

Nigerian musician Fireboy DML has asserted that the Afrobeats genre lacks lyrical substance and the expression of true emotions, branding it merely as "vibes."

Speaking in a recent interview on BET, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, born Adedamola Adefolahan, emphasised the need to infuse the genre with "pure soul and lyricism," elements he believes were absent in the preceding Afrobeats landscape.

The "Vibration" crooner urged fellow musicians to delve deeper into their emotions and experiences to produce music that resonates on a profound level with listeners.

He said, “The Afrobeats scene before I came in was built on vibes. But I realised that there was something lacking, and that was pure soul and lyricism in our music.”

Fireboy DML, also revelaed that he has introduced a new sub-genre of Afrobeats characterised by profound lyricism and soulful melodies.

“That was what I brought into the game. That’s why I call it Afro-Life — it’s Afrobeats that has some depth to it.”

About Afrobeats

Afrobeats is a contemporary music genre that originated in West Africa, particularly Nigeria, in the early 2000s. It's a fusion of traditional African rhythms, highlife music, hip hop, dancehall, and other global music influences. Artistes like Fela Kuti, King Sunny Adé, and Tony Allen played crucial roles in shaping the genre's foundation.