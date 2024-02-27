Next article: More music leaving TikTok over Universal Music row

Africa Oyé 2024: Bob Marley's son to headline Liverpool festival

BBC Showbiz News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 16:53

The son of reggae legend Bob Marley has been announced as the joint headliner of Liverpool's Africa Oyé festival.

The celebration of African and Caribbean music and culture takes place on the weekend of 22-23 June in the city's Sefton Park.

Malian artists Les Amazones d'Afrique will star on Saturday while Julian Marley & The Uprising will close the free event on Sunday.

Marley won the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album on 5 February.

Organisers of Africa Oyé said the event "prided itself" on booking acts to rival major paid-for festivals.

It draws some 50,000 attendees each year and saw record-breaking attendances in 2023.

Les Amazones d'Afrique, which reportedly counts former US president Barack Obama as a fan, have played at Glastonbury and appeared on Later with Jools Holland.

Further acts will be announced in due course, the organisers said.

The festival's artistic director Paul Duhaney said: "Les Amazones d'Afrique are the definition of a supergroup - so much talent coming together to create something really special, and it's great to see their new album getting mainstream attention on the likes of 6Music.

"And with Julian Marley you've got a reggae superstar who has truly emerged from his father's shadow.

"You don't win Grammys without being an incredible talent in your own right and it'll be a Sunday night for the history books when he closes the festival this year".