Puma Energy commits to Cylinder Recirculation Policy

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 11:26

Puma Energy Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) Policy and enabling access to energy.

With an estimated 970 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lacking access to clean cooking fuels and technologies, Puma Energy says it’s committed to providing LPG to play a vital role in the energy mix.

Many households currently rely on solid fuels such as wood and charcoal, or kerosene, leading to environmental and health hazards.

Household air pollution, predominantly from cooking smoke, is linked to 2.5 million premature deaths globally while the use of wood also contributes to deforestation.

To help address some of these challenges, the government introduced the CRM, which is aimed at ensuring that Ghanaians will not have to own a gas cylinder before they can use gas.

Under the policy, individuals will pick up already-filled gas cylinders and pay for just the content after registering. Individuals who already have a gas cylinder would have to deposit their cylinders in exchange for an already filled new cylinder and pay for the content.

The implementation of the CRM is to ensure that at least 50 per cent of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG by 2030.

It is also meant to improve access to LPG, improve safety in the distribution of LPG and increase adoption of LPG. Additionally, it is a policy shift to stop the unnecessary loss of lives and properties, as well as gas filling stations, mostly due to human error.

Bottling plant

Ahead of the implementation of the CRM, Puma Energy, last year, commissioned a new plant that has an LPG gas storage capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes and a capacity to bottle 1,200 cylinders per hour.

During a tour of the bottling plant by some US officials, the General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, Zwelithini Mlotshwa, said LPG was a safe, convenient and cost-effective way to energise communities.

He said this would enable cleaner cooking and reduce the negative impacts of burning traditional cooking fuels.

“Beyond domestic use, LPG is a vital energy source for commercial and industrial applications, including in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and shopping malls,” he stated.

The team from the US was led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, Michael S. Regan, and the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer.

They were accompanied by the wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, and the Deputy Chief Executive, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Perry C.K Okudzeto.

The tour was to familiarise themselves with Puma Energy Ghana's LPG operations and the important role it plays in enabling access to LPG in Ghana.

Mr Regan acknowledged the importance of enabling access to sustainable energy, noting that access to clean and affordable energy was essential for economic development, reducing poverty, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

He added that cleaner cooking solutions were not just better for the environment, but better for the health of individuals.

Ms Palmer, for her part, emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"It’s essential to invest in clean cooking solutions.

Working together with government entities and stakeholders, we can create positive change and improve the lives and health of Ghanaians," she stated.