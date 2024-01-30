Air Côte d’Ivoire strengthens position in global aviation

A major player in Africa’s aviation industry has reaffirmed its commitment to building a more resilient sector to drive the continent’s economy.

This would advance the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by promoting connectivity, trade facilitation, tourism, investment and regional integration across the African continent.

Speaking at a press conference in Abidjan last Thursday, the Director General of Air Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Loukou, said since the launch of its flights in November 2012, the company has experienced rapid growth, quickly positioning itself as a leader with more than 50% market share.

The meeting with the media centered around 10 years’ activities of the Ivorian airline and its prospects and future projects across Africa and beyond.

New routes

He disclosed the company’s plans to introduce long-haul flights to six cities across the globe, including Paris, London, Washington, New York, Geneva and Beirut.

“Given the saturation of the regional market, the next stage of development for Air Côte d’Ivoire is the launch of long haul flights which will be mainly operated to six routes. We want to be the first in West and Central Africa; that was the ambition when we started,” he said.

He said the airline, in its second phase of operations, aims to become the door of access to the world in both Central and West Africa.

“It means that if anyone wants to travel out of Africa in the next 10 to 15 years, they will need to go through Air Côte d’Ivoire to get there,” he added.

Achievements

Mr Loukou said the Ivorian airline, Air Côte d’Ivoire, has emerged from the turbulence zone and achieved a positive turnover since 2021.

“Air Côte d'Ivoire has transported 6.7 million passengers, with a turnover of 992 billion CFA francs, in the last 11 years. 586 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs were generated by the company from 2013 to 2023.

“In 2023, Air Côte d’Ivoire had a 67% punctuality rate compared to the world average of 77%. The objective being 85% in the long term,” Mr Loukou stated.

Poised for rebound

For his part, the Vice President, Sales Africa, and Levant of Airbus, Hadi Akoum, said the aviation industry in Africa was poised for a rebound.

He explained that while challenges remain, including volatile fuel prices, regulatory hurdles and market uncertainties, the industry in Africa was adapting and positioning itself for future growth.