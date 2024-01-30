Access Bank gets 54th branch at Afienya

Kwame Larweh Business News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 03:22

SME-friendly bank Access Bank has opened another branch at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

The new branch, the 54th since the bank made incursions in the country 15 years ago, will serve mainly the Chinese and Lebanese communities in the country and inhabitants of Afienya and beyond.

It will also make it easier for the Chinese community in the country to buy foreign exchange, buy treasury products and transact international business.

Embedded in the Bright International Industrial Hub at Afienya, the facility, built in partnership with Ghana-based Chinese-owned industrial entity Greenhouse International Development Group, has a spacious banking area, staff and managers’ offices, lobby, vault areas and storage and file rooms.

At the opening ceremony last Friday at the bank’s location at Afienya, the Executive Director in charge of retail and digital banking, Pearl Nkrumah, noted that the new branch will provide exceptional service and offer financial solutions to the Afienya community.

"Access Bank is noted for innovation and the digital and technology first agenda, and we are ready to foster partnerships with Greenhouse International to offer the best in banking and financial solutions to Ghanaians," she stated.

She reiterated the bank's steady progress and expansion, revealing the bank's presence in 16 countries including Hong Kong and China.

For his part, the General Manager of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited, Mr Wilson Wu, expressed satisfaction with his outfit's resolve to work with Access Bank to provide the best banking solutions to Chinese expatriates in the country.

"Greenhouse will promote Access Bank and support the growth of the bank in the country," he stated.

Role

Miss Rita Elumelu, who heads the cluster for the Chinese and Lebanese desk at Access Bank, explained the role of the new branch.

"This new branch will offer service payments, bills collections, as well as offer loan and financial transfers," she noted.

The Head of Consumer Finance at the bank, Eric Dzasa, revealed that the new branch of the bank also offers savings and salary accounts for customers, mortgages for employees and finance facilities for building projects.

He charged all inhabitants of Afienya and its environs to patronise the bank.