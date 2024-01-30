Thomas Partey ruled out of Arsenal's clash with Nottingham Forest

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 30 - 2024 , 16:24

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has officially ruled out Thomas Partey from participation in the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, adding to the team's challenges as they resume Premier League action this week.

The Gunners, coming off a commanding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last fixture, are eager to continue their winning momentum after facing a dip in form towards the end of 2023.

Seeking to climb back into contention for the league title, Arsenal recognizes the significance of securing victories in the upcoming matches. Nottingham Forest, battling to avoid relegation, presents a potential challenge, and Arteta emphasized the importance of being prepared for the encounter.

In addressing the team's fitness concerns, Arteta disclosed that Thomas Partey remains unavailable for the forthcoming fixture. The manager also provided an update on Declan Rice's status, stating, "We've got some late decisions to make. Thomas won't be one of those. We are still uncertain with a few players. Thomas is not in the squad."

The Gunners will aim to overcome obstacles and deliver a strong performance against Nottingham Forest tonight as they strive to make an impact in the Premier League title race.