Police arrest two more suspects over murder at Nsoatreman-Kotoko clash

Jemima Okang Addae Sports News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 17:23 1 minute read

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the football match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC.

The suspects, Isaac Ofosu and Augustine Yeboah, are currently in police custody and are assisting with ongoing investigations.

This latest development brings the total number of arrests to five, all linked to the tragic death of Asante Kotoko FC fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

"Intelligence-led operation is still ongoing to get the rest of the perpetrators arrested to face justice", the Police said in a statement.

Yesterday, the Police arrested three, including the former Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who has since been released on bail.

