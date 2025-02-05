Next article: Parliament approves Kofi Adams as Minister of Sports and Recreation

Asante Kotoko names Sarfo Duku as new Communications Director

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 12:57 2 minutes read

Ghana Premier League club Asante Kotoko has appointed Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku as the club’s new Director of Communications.

A seasoned legal professional and communication expert, Mr Duku brings a wealth of experience and professionalism to the role.

He previously held a similar position at the club, and his deep understanding of Kotoko’s culture, values, and vision, paired with his legal expertise, makes him the ideal fit to lead the club's public relations efforts.

The club emphasized that Mr Duku’s appointment will not change their existing communication strategy but will strengthen their commitment to transparency and clarity in all communications.

This appointment is part of Kotoko's wider strategy to enhance its operations, with the club confident that Mr Duku's expertise will play a crucial role in improving its communication initiatives.

In light of the recent tragic events in Nsoatreman, where devoted supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong (known as Nana Pooley) lost his life, the club has decided to suspend all football-related activities.

Read statement below:

