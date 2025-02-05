Next article: Nine players Win NASCO Man of the Match Awards on GPL Matchweek 19

Parliament approves Kofi Adams as Minister of Sports and Recreation

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 12:20 1 minute read

Ghana’s Parliament confirmed the appointment of Mr Kofi Iddie Adams as the new Minister of Sports and Recreation on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

This decision follows his successful vetting by the Appointments Committee, where he underwent a thorough examination of his qualifications, policy proposals and vision for the ministry. The process lasted for several hours.

As the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Adams highlighted the need for increased funding for sports and emphasized his commitment to supporting underfunded sectors within the sports industry.

He is set to be sworn in by President John Dramani Mahama alongside other newly approved nominees, marking the official start of his tenure.

Adams succeeds Mustapha Ussif, the MP for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency, who served as Minister of Sports and Recreation from 2021 to 2025.