No blank cheque! Kofi Adams vows to review Black Stars spending, appointments

Maurice Quansah Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 12:05 4 minutes read

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister designate, Kofi Iddie Adams, has fired a warning shot at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), declaring that the government will no longer be a passive financier of the Black Stars.

In a hard-hitting interview with Accra-based Sporty FM, Adams insisted that if public funds were bankrolling the national team—including the salary of head coach Otto Addo — the government must have a decisive say in how those resources were managed.

“If the state is paying the coach’s salary, the state should have a say in the decision,” he declared in an interview with Accra-based Sporty FM.

“If there was no consultation, then there is room for review. I’ve already had a respectful engagement with the GFA President and once I’m officially appointed, this matter will be discussed,” he said.

He was particularly concerned about the recent expansion of the Black Stars’ technical team, hinting that a financial audit could be necessary.

“If the budget doesn’t align with the appointments, we’ll need to review and possibly renegotiate contracts. We want to qualify for the World Cup, but we also need to ensure we’re not wasting resources that could benefit other sports,” he said.

Black Stars appointments

Last week, the GFA undertook a sweeping revamp of the Black Stars’ technical setup, assembling a formidable backroom staff to support Coach Otto Addo’s mission of redemption as Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers approach.

The Black Stars will host Chad on March 17 before travelling to Madagascar on March 27, two crucial fixtures that will define their qualification campaign.

Leading the new backroom reshuffle is the vastly experienced German tactician, Winfried Anton Schäfer, a former Africa Cup of Nations winner with Cameroun in 2002, who was appointed technical advisor to work closely with Head Coach Otto Addo in building a formidable squad.

Additionally, he will take on the Director of Football role at the GFA, overseeing long-term technical strategy.

Other key appointments are Desmond Ofei, who led Ghana to gold at the 2023 African Games, named as an assistant coach, in addition to the engagement of a Belgian sports psychologist and his compatriot as the Head of Video Analysis for the team.

Mr Adams’ call for broader consultation in appointing the Black Stars coach is bound to spark debate and probably ruffle feathers within the football governing body, but the minister designate was unflinching in his stance.

“Absolutely! The state is the primary financier of the Black Stars, and it is only logical that any decision involving financial commitments should involve the government.

If the GFA made these decisions without state consultation, then we need to review the process,” he stated.

He further emphasised the need for financial accountability, insisting that Ghana could not continue funding the national team without clear oversight.

“Public funds must be properly accounted for. If we are serious about restructuring sports financing, we need to examine past expenditures. This will help us identify areas of waste, improve efficiency, and ensure resources are allocated in a way that benefits all sports disciplines.”

Vision and NSA reforms

Beyond the Black Stars, Adams painted an ambitious grand vision for sports development in Ghana, promising to spearhead sweeping reforms at the National Sports Authority (NSA), ensuring that resources were allocated based on the potential of each sporting discipline.

“We have over 40 sports disciplines in Ghana, ranging from pillow fighting and dragon boat racing to ice hockey and skating. Some people argue that we have too many disciplines and too few resources to spread them evenly. That’s why a serious review of the NSA is needed,” he explained.

At the heart of the minister designate's vision is a commitment to creating a well-structured, transparent and well-funded sports sector that nurtures talent across all disciplines.

“Sports should not be about just one or two disciplines; we must develop all sports. We must also ensure that sports administration is efficient, accountable, and impactful.”

Turning his attention to the struggling Ghana Premier League, Mr Adams outlined key strategies to restore its former glory.

He spoke about the need to address issues regarding poor funding, low attendance at matches, and lack of sponsorship, and the need for improved governance among the clubs to make the league more attractive.

“It starts with improving match venues, enhancing television production, and securing strong sponsorship deals. Financial accountability within clubs is also essential. If the league is vibrant, investors will come, and the quality of football will improve,” he said.