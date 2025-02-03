Next article: Chelsea sack was best for me — Potter

Appiah hits ground running, visits Kudus, Salisu

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 11:45 3 minutes read

Ghanaian football icon and vice-chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Stephen Appiah, has wasted no time in making his mark, rallying behind Black Stars players as they prepare for a crucial chapter in their international campaign.

Appiah, a former Black Stars captain, was appointed to the restructured national team’s management, spearheaded by GFA Executive Council member, Dr Randy Abbey.

His appointment comes in the wake of Ghana’s disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, necessitating urgent measures to rejuvenate the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 44-year-old, who previously served as Team Manager under Coach James Kwasi Appiah, has already embarked on a mission to strengthen morale within the squad.

In an unannounced visit to London, he met with West Ham United’s midfield sensation Mohammed Kudus, commending him for his stellar performances and reassuring him of the committee’s unwavering support in their quest to restore Ghana’s footballing pride.

"I am here to support you guys," the former Juventus star told Kudus during their interaction, reinforcing his dedication to the national team’s resurgence.

Coach Otto Addo (right) visited Thomas Partey in London

Appiah is expected to continue his tour across Europe, meeting other key Black Stars players to boost their confidence before returning to Ghana.

Renowned for his leadership during Ghana’s golden era, which saw the Black Stars reach the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, Appiah is widely seen as the ideal figure to instil discipline and unity within the squad.

His deep connection with the players and his ability to bridge the gap between management and the team will be crucial in fostering strong on-field leadership and reigniting the passion needed to make Ghana a formidable force once again.

Meanwhile, Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, has also embarked on a European tour to engage with his key players.

He recently met AS Monaco centre-back, Mohammed Salisu, in the French principality, holding constructive discussions with both the player and his coach, Adolf ‘Adi’ Hutter.

Salisu was absent during Ghana’s final AFCON qualifier against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium last November, a match that ended in a crushing 2-1 defeat, sealing the team’s elimination.

With several senior players withdrawing due to injury concerns, Ghana’s campaign crumbled under pressure.

Determined to mend the cracks, the Ghanaian coach is using these visits to rebuild trust and mentally prepare his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

He has already visited Jerome Opoku at his Turkish club, Istanbul Basaksehir, and travelled to London to check on team captain Thomas Partey, where he also engaged with Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta.

These coordinated efforts by Appiah and Otto Addo underline a broader mission to revitalise the Black Stars and restore belief in the team ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures.