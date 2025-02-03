Featured

Ghana Swim League makes waves, Young stars battle in Season Three showdown

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 12:36 4 minutes read

The 2024/25 Ghana Swim League made a splash at its third meet last Saturday, as the National Aquatics Centre in Borteyman, Accra, played host to a thrilling display of talent, determination and youthful ambition.

With young swimmers vying for crucial ranking points across multiple age categories, the event marked another milestone in the league’s mission to elevate competitive swimming in Ghana.

Launched in October 2022, the Ghana Swim League has quickly become a cornerstone of competitive swimming in the country, offering a platform for athletes in divisions ranging from eight and under to 18 and above, in both male and female categories.

Over the course of six meets, swimmers competed in 15 individual events, pushing their limits to gain points and secure qualification for the grand finale.

Each year, the league ranks swimmers based on their performance across the season, with the top eight in each age group earning a coveted spot in the Meet of Champions, where medals and glory await.

The league also offers bragging rights to the club with the most medals, solidifying their reputation as the best in Ghana.

The league’s rapid growth is a testament to its success. What began with just seven clubs and 150 swimmers in its maiden season has now expanded to over 450 athletes and 15 teams, including powerhouses such as defending champions Ghana Dolphin, inaugural winners Marlins Swim Team, and emerging contenders such as African Sharks, ARIS Eagles and Tema Seals.

Clubs from Greater Accra, Ashanti and the Western Region are all in the mix, showcasing the sport’s widening appeal across the country.

Transformative competition

The Co-Founder and Board Member of the league, Ralph Quaye, emphasised the competition’s mission to revolutionise swimming in Ghana.

“Our aim is to create regular, structured competitions for swimmers of all ages and skill levels,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“By implementing time standards and professional officiating, we’re raising the bar for competitive swimming in the country,” he said,

He also highlighted the league’s ambitious plans for expansion. “We want to involve more regions and clubs, introduce high-performance training opportunities, and strengthen partnerships with sponsors and media to increase visibility and funding for the sport,” he said.

The success of the league has been nothing short of remarkable. From humble beginnings in its first season with just seven clubs and 150 swimmers, the league has seen explosive growth, now boasting over 450 athletes and 15 competing teams in its third season.

These teams include clubs from the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions, such as African Sharks, ARIS Eagles, Al Raad Swim Club, Blue Whales, defending champions Dolphin Swim Centre, Ghana Bluefins, Ghana Dolphins, Legon Swim Club, Lincoln Community School, Marlins Swim Team, MultiKids Inclusive Academy, Torpedo Swim Club, Tema Seals, Monarch Swim Academy, and Ghana Aquatic Masters.

The league's impact is already evident. The introduction of an automated timing system—a first for Ghanaian swimming—has not only improved the accuracy and professionalism of competitions but also attracted more female participants, as well as heightened media coverage of the sport.

Notably, several of the league’s standout swimmers have gone on to represent Ghana on the international stage, competing at events such as the African Games, African Championships, and even the Olympics.

Notable athletes include US-based Harry Stacey, Oduma Agyei, Michael Crabbe-Mann, Ivan Snowden, Naima Kankam, Theodore Asampong Jr., Mercedes Abdallah and Kelvin Abdallah.

The league’s impact has not gone unnoticed. The President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Delphina Quaye, praised the league’s contribution to the sport’s growth.

“Since the Ghana Swim League’s launch, we’ve witnessed tremendous growth in participation and recognition for swimming in Ghana,” she told Graphic Sports.

“The league’s success has led Channel One TV to commit to annually hosting a swimming championship, bringing even more attention to this rapidly evolving sport.”

Mrs Quaye also highlighted the positive effect the league had had on local swimmers: “The introduction of the Ghana Swim League has significantly raised the standard of swimming in Ghana, with many swimmers now qualifying to represent the country on the international stage.”