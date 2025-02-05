Featured

Nine players Win NASCO Man of the Match Awards on GPL Matchweek 19

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:17 2 minutes read

Nine players were recognised as NASCO Man of the Match in their respective fixtures on Matchweek 19 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), a weekend overshadowed by violence, including the tragic death of an Asante Kotoko supporter.

The match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, which ended in a controversial 1-0 victory for the home side, was marred by violent incidents that resulted in the death of a Kotoko fan. Despite the chaos, Osei Bonsu of Nsoatreman FC was named the NASCO Man of the Match after an impressive performance, with teammate Gabriel Bonnah scoring the decisive goal.

In the opening fixture on Friday, Accra Hearts of Oak secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Heart of Lions. Mawuli Wayo, who netted the only goal, was adjudged the NASCO Man of the Match.

Sunday’s action saw Nations FC fall to a 2-1 defeat against Young Apostles, but despite the loss, Nations FC’s Quansah put up an outstanding display to claim the NASCO Man of the Match award.

In Bibiani, Goldstars and Samartex played out a goalless draw, with Emmanuel Kobi emerging as the standout player to win the NASCO Man of the Match prize.

Vision FC edged Accra Lions 2-1, with goals from Sokpoli and Emmanuel Akansase securing the victory, while Isaac Agyemang pulled one back for Accra Lions. Akansase’s efforts were recognised with the NASCO Man of the Match award.

Karela United secured a 2-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea, courtesy of a brace from Alhassan Adamu. Kwasi Ofosu scored the consolation goal for Chelsea, but it was Adamu who claimed the NASCO Man of the Match prize.

Dreams FC came from behind to defeat Holy Stars 2-1, with Abdul Razak Salifu scoring Dreams’ first goal and being named the NASCO Man of the Match.

Aduana Stars continued their fine form with a 1-0 win over Bechem United, with Kelvin Obeng scoring the only goal of the game. His stellar performance earned him the NASCO Man of the Match accolade.

Medeama SC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Legon Cities in Tarkwa, with Nurudeen Abdulai netting the winner and receiving the NASCO Man of the Match award.

Each of the nine winners received a NASCO men's grooming set and a mobile phone as part of their prizes.