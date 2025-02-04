Featured

Asante Kotoko suspend football related activities until justice is served for late fan Nana Pooley

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 13:09 5 minutes read

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, a prominent Ghana Premier League club, has announced the suspension of all football-related activities until those responsible for the death of their devoted supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley), are brought to justice.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the club emphasized that football activities will remain on hold until justice is served and measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

"In the meantime, management has decided to suspend all activities relating to football on the pitch until further investigations into the matter. However, our juvenile team and players recovering from injuries who require rehab will be allowed at our training center," the statement read.

While deeply saddened by the loss, the club expressed appreciation for the prompt action taken by the Ghana Police Service in arresting three individuals linked to the crime.

"Asante Kotoko remains deeply heartbroken by the tragic events that unfolded at the Nana Koramansah Park, leading to the senseless murder of our cherished supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong. The pain of his loss still lingers, but in these trying times, we stand united as a club, a family, and a force for positive change in Ghanaian football," the statement continued.

The club confirmed its ongoing collaboration with both the police and the Ghana Football Association to ensure the perpetrators face justice and that violence, hooliganism, and lawlessness are eradicated from the sport.

Asante Kotoko also praised its fans for their composure and peaceful response despite the intense provocation. "We also extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal fans and supporters for remaining calm and not taking the law into their own hands despite the unimaginable provocation and pain. Your restraint in the face of such injustice is commendable, and it is this discipline and unity that will ensure that our fight for justice is won," the statement added.

Kotoko experienced a tragic incident during their Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC, as club supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, was stabbed to death.

The incident occurred at the Nana Koromansah II Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2025, with his death resulting from violent actions at the match venue.

While the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana Police Service have launched investigations into the matter, the Porcupine Warriors have decided to suspend all football-related activities until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Read the full statement below:

CLUB STATEMENT ON NSOATREMAN INCIDENT

Asante Kotoko remains deeply heartbroken by the tragic events that unfolded at the Nana Koramansah Park, leading to the senseless murder of our cherished supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong. The pain of his loss still lingers, but in these trying times, we stand united as a club, a family, and a force for positive change in Ghanaian football.

While our grief is immeasurable, we take solace in the fact that justice is beginning to take its course. We wish to express our profound appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Bono Regional Police Commander, and COP Lydia Donkor for their swift and decisive action in handling this matter. We welcome the news that three of the many masterminds behind this dastardly and heinous act have been arrested, and we trust that the police will continue to pursue and bring every last perpetrator to justice. As a club, we are fully cooperating with the police and will continue to do so to ensure that the full weight of the law is brought to bear on those responsible for this tragedy.

We also extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal fans and supporters for remaining calm and not taking the law into their own hands despite the unimaginable provocation and pain. Your restraint in the face of such injustice is commendable, and it is this discipline and unity that will ensure that our fight for justice is won.

Furthermore, Asante Kotoko is in constant communication with the family of Francis Yaw Frimpong, offering them our full support as they navigate this devastating loss. We will, in due course, provide further details on his funeral rites, and we call on all who love this club and Ghanaian football to stand with the family in these dark times.

We also acknowledge the invitation from the Ghana Football Association to engage on Thursday regarding this issue. We will honor this invitation and lead the charge to ensure that this painful moment serves as a turning point for Ghanaian football. It is time to end the cycle of violence, hooliganism, and lawlessness that threatens the integrity of our game. We call on all clubs to support this cause, especially our greatest rivals on the pitch, Accra Hearts of Oak, because this is bigger than competition-it is about securing the future of our domestic league once and for all.

To our cherished supporters, we assure you that whatever decision the club takes after our engagement with the Football Association will be one that forever honors the memory of our late supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, and upholds the supreme interest of Asante Kotoko. We will not be swayed, and we will not rest until true justice and lasting reforms are achieved.

Finally, Asante Kotoko wishes to state that all footballing activities of the senior team are on hold until further notice. Our stance remains unchanged, we will not resume footballing duties until justice is served, and concrete steps are taken to prevent such barbaric acts from ever happening again.

In the meantime, management has decided to suspend all activities relating to football on the pitch until further investigations into the matter. However, our juvenile team and players recovering from injuries who require rehab will be allowed at our training center.

This is not just about Asante Kotoko; it is about Ghana football as a whole. And we will not relent until the right thing is done.

SIGNED

Management of Asante Kotoko SC