Hearts, Kotoko share spoils in drab Super Clash

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 05 - 2025

The much-anticipated ‘Super Clash’ between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended in a disappointing goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday as both giants failed to reignite their title ambitions.Despite the pre-match hype, the game failed to live up to expectations, leaving fans and both technical benches frustrated.

Hearts of Oak continued their poor run of form, with just one win in their last eight matches, while Kotoko’s Coach, Karim Zito, lamented his side's missed opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars, who suffered a surprise home defeat to Karela United.

Kotoko started the brighter of the two, winning a corner in the opening three minutes. However, Hearts responded quickly with a dangerous counter-attack that nearly broke the deadlock but was halted by a tactical foul from Kotoko captain Justice Blay on Hussein Mohammed.

The visitors continued to dominate possession and pressed Hearts into their own half, earning multiple corners in the early exchanges. It took Hearts until the 34th minute to win their first corner, which was poorly executed, and the first half ended without either side finding the net.

Second half

Kotoko returned from the break with renewed intent, and just three minutes into the second half, Albert Amoah narrowly missed the target after a slick build-up play. They came close again in the 55th minute but Hearts goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, produced a fine save to deny them the goal.

Hearts' best chance came in the 60th minute after a foul on Martin Karikari, but the resulting free kick was wasted. Two minutes later, a cross from Stephen Appiah Asare into the Kotoko box failed to connect with a teammate.

The visitors continued to press, with Baba Yaya winning a free kick on the edge of the box in the 66th minute. Kwame Poku’s attempt was deflected for a corner by the Hearts wall.

Hearts’s Coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, made attacking substitutions in the 70th minute, introducing top scorer Mawuli Wayo and Seth Osei in an attempt to shift momentum, but Kotoko maintained their control.

Albert Amoah, who scored the lone goal in the reverse fixture, almost repeated the feat in the 82nd minute with a brilliant individual effort, but his powerful shot flew just wide.