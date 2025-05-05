Featured

Minister launches ‘Go-Fit Ghana’ drive to boost national health

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 13:17 2 minutes read

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has set the tone for a nationwide fitness revolution with the official launch of the Go-Fit Ghana campaign — a bold initiative aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles while positioning the country to benefit from the booming global sports economy.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the ministry’s Chief Director, William Kartey, during the maiden May Day Sweat Fest at the Karikari Park in Dansoman, the minister stressed the importance of physical activity in tackling non-communicable diseases, reducing healthcare costs, and improving national productivity.

“We must all embrace an active lifestyle — as individuals, families, and communities. It’s not just about personal health; it’s about building a stronger, more productive workforce,” the minister said, referencing the campaign theme: ‘Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles Nationwide’. “Indeed, a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

Mr Adams added that the ministry’s long-term goal is to position Ghana as a serious player in the global sports economy — a sector currently valued at $700 billion and projected to hit $1 trillion soon. “We must seize the opportunity to tap into this enormous potential,” he emphasised.

The Go-Fit Ghana initiative is the brainchild of Charles Owusu-Ansah, President of the Functional Sports League Ghana. It seeks to make fitness not only accessible but enjoyable for Ghanaians across all walks of life, with a campaign built around four key pillars: a national power workout show, fitness workshops, competitive events, and an end-of-year awards gala to honour the country’s most committed fitness advocates.

The launch, which coincided with May Day celebrations, drew more than 20 keep-fit clubs and scores of fitness enthusiasts. Also present were high-profile figures from Ghana’s sports fraternity, including Nana Mankatta II (George Owusu Ansah), President of the Sports for All Association of Ghana, and Alhaji Hayye Yartey, President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.

The event transformed Karikari Park into a vibrant scene of movement and energy, as men and women of all ages took part in mass aerobics, stretching sessions and high-intensity workouts. The enthusiasm was palpable, reflecting a growing awareness of fitness culture and its benefits.

Mr Owusu-Ansah, the event’s organiser, lauded the turnout and underscored the importance of creating opportunities for Ghanaian workers to stay active.

“Most people spend their entire day sitting in cars or at desks. Many don’t even take breaks for lunch. Events like the Sweat Fest are a wake-up call — a reminder that our health matters and we can’t take it for granted,” he said.

The campaign’s broader objective is not only to foster a culture of regular physical activity but also to harness that culture into economic opportunities — from sports tourism and health and wellness industries to the development of local sports infrastructure and events.