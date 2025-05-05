Achimota Squash Club, partners renovate Takoradi Air Force Officers' Mess Squash Court

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 10:12 3 minutes read

Ghana’s squash community received a major boost over the weekend as the once-neglected Takoradi Air Force Officers’ Mess Squash Court was officially handed over following a renovation by the Achimota Squash Club and its partners.

The facelift comes at a time when squash is set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, reigniting national enthusiasm for the sport.

The upgrade of the facility was championed by the fast-rising Achimota Squash Club in collaboration with sponsors SONO, Eastfield Foundation, socialiteAF, and ANKAA Tropical Oranges. Speaking at the handover ceremony, President of the Achimota Squash Club, Koku K. Fiadzoe, said the project was born out of a need to address the acute shortage of squash courts in the country.

“We were inspired to renovate the Takoradi Air Force Officers’ Squash Court because of the woefully inadequate number of squash courts across the country,” Mr Fiadzoe said. He further urged the Ghana Squash Association and the host club to “ensure a high culture of care and maintenance for the facility,” noting that the club intends to replicate similar upgrades in other regions to promote the sport.

Brigadier General Stanley Brian Alloh, Vice President of the Ghana Squash Association, lauded the initiative and described it as a timely intervention for a sport that remains one of the least funded in Ghana. “We commend Achimota Squash Club and their partners on the invaluable contribution to the least-financed sport, which is a big prospect as far as the country’s sports economy is concerned,” he stated, calling on corporate Ghana to lend more support to squash development.

Air Commodore K. K. M. Atiemo, Base Commander at the Air Force Base in Takoradi, expressed gratitude to the donors, saying the refurbishment had brought squash "back to life" in the Western Region. “The renovation and further joint donation of rackets, balls, squash shoes and playing kits will be used to unearth and attract more people to play the beautiful game of squash,” he added.

To celebrate the reopening, an invitational match was held on Saturday, 3rd May 2025, between Achimota Squash Club and Kumasi-based 4 Garrison Officers’ Mess Squash Club. The closely contested clash ended 4–3 in favour of Achimota, giving them the edge in a series that had previously seen one win apiece.

The event attracted a host of dignitaries, including Yaw Acheampong Boafo, immediate past president of the Ghana Bar Association; Lieutenant Colonel E. N. N. Osae, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Infantry Battalion; Squadron Leader T. E. K. Kwami, Mess Secretary at the Takoradi Air Force Officers' Mess; Nana Agyeman Prempeh; Justice Francis Koffie of the Court of Appeal; Mr. Andrews Sarpong of AndySarp Furniture and Patron of the 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Squash Club; Nana Kwabena Bosompim, Western Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission; and Dr. Kofi Asafo Adjei, a medical practitioner and renowned sports analyst.

With squash’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics now confirmed, stakeholders hope that such grassroots efforts will lay the foundation for Ghana to make a strong showing on the global stage.