Achimota Squash Club settles scores with 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Squash Club

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 10:00 2 minutes read

Ghana's fast-rising Achimota Squash Club have proven their superiority over the Kumasi-based 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Squash Club with a narrow 4–3 victory in a thrilling encounter.

The bragging rights decider, held over the weekend at a neutral venue in Takoradi, followed two previous encounters between the clubs, each securing one win apiece.

Achimota Squash Club fielded a formidable team, including Ghana’s representative at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Clement Anafo, his brother Ernest Anafo, Marcus Kwabena Acheampong Boafo, Richard Abagna, Ebo Koomson, Koku K. Fiadzoe, and Kwabena Nimo-Ahinkorah.

Immediate past President of the Ghana Bar Association and avid squash player, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, officiated the match as umpire. The event was sponsored by SONO, Eastfield Foundation, socialiteAF, and ANKAA Tropical Oranges.

As part of their commitment to developing the sport, both clubs donated rackets, balls, squash shoes, and playing kits to the Takoradi Air Force Officers' Mess Squash Club to support their ongoing activities.

The invitational match was crowned with a dinner at Joy Beach Lodge and was attended by several dignitaries, including Brigadier General Stanley Brian Alloh (Vice President of the Ghana Squash Association), Air Commodore K. K. M. Atiemo (Base Commander, Air Force Base, Takoradi), Lieutenant Colonel E. N. N. Osae (Commanding Officer, 2nd Infantry Battalion), Squadron Leader T. E. K. Kwami (Mess Secretary, Air Force Officers’ Mess, Takoradi), Nana Agyeman Prempeh, Justice Francis Koffie (Justice of the Court of Appeal), Mr. Andrews Sarpong (AndySarp Furniture/Patron of 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Squash Club, Kumasi), Nana Kwabena Bosompim (Western Regional Manager, Forestry Commission), and Dr. Kofi Asafo Adjei.