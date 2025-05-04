Featured

Ghana Premier League: Hearts and Kotoko share points in Super clash

ghanafa.org Sports News May - 04 - 2025 , 18:21 2 minutes read

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko battled to a goalless draw in a fiercely contested Premier League match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Despite both sides creating numerous chances, neither could find the breakthrough in a match that was high on intensity but short on clinical finishing.

Coming into the encounter on the back of three consecutive defeats to their archrivals, Hearts of Oak were under significant pressure, especially amid a lacklustre season. Asante Kotoko, enjoying a more stable campaign, started the brighter of the two and asserted early dominance in the opening exchanges.

By the eighth minute, Kotoko had already threatened from two corners, although their headed efforts lacked precision. Defender Kelvin Osei Asibey made a crucial intervention to deny Kotoko a one-on-one opportunity, while Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was called into action multiple times in the first half, producing several key saves to keep the hosts level.

Hearts finished the first half the stronger of the two sides, showing greater urgency and cohesion heading into the break.

Despite Hearts of Oak edging possession with 51% and Kotoko registering more attempts on goal (10 to 5), both teams ultimately lacked the clinical edge required to claim all three points.

The draw sees Asante Kotoko maintain their position in fourth place, while Hearts of Oak remain sixth on the table.

For Hearts, the result further dims their already faint title hopes, while Kotoko continue to chase a top-three finish in what remains of the season.