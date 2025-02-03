Featured

GPL Week 19: Vision FC tame Accra Lions

Feb - 03 - 2025

Vision FC fought from a goal down to beat Accra Lions 2-1 in their Ghana Premier League game played at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Manhean on Sunday, February 2.

The host conceded an early goal in the ninth minute courtesy of a Yao Sokpoli tap-in after Nigerian national, Nwafor Lucky Chinecherem, weaved past Vision FC defenders in the box to lay a pass in the path of Sokpoli to score.

However, the home side got the equaliser in the 79th minute through Emmanuel Akansase and a late penalty kick in the 96th minute converted by Isaac Opoku Agyemang helped them to carry the day.

Vision FC came into the game on the back of two defeats away to Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea and welcomed Accra Lions to the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex with the view of getting back to winning ways.

Buoyed by that expectation, the home side approached the game with a winning mindset but found in Accra Lions a hard nut to crack.

The early goal by the visitors unsettled the home side as they resorted to unforced errors that changed the dynamics of the game in favour of Accra Lions.

Accra Lions' Remember Adomako Boateng and Nwafor missed the chance to increase the tally in the 29th and 40th minute as they both missed clear goal-scoring opportunities that came their way.

Vision FC's Coach, Nana Kweku Agyemang, the introduction of the likes of Elijah Addai and Emmanuel Kyei Baffour in the second half saw a change in the face in favour of the home side and they pressed on to secure the win.