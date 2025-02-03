Featured

Ghana Premier League: Esso powers Dreams FC to home win

Samuel Ebo Kwaitoo Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 14:45 1 minute read

A class act by skipper Joseph Esso saved Dreams FC from Basake Holy Stars blushes yesterday as the homesters snatched a hard-fought 2-1 victory in their Premier League encounter at the Tuba Astro Turf Park.

Veteran Esso's cameo role saw him providing a vital assist for Abdul Razak Salifu to put Dreams FC ahead after 42 minutes while completing the show with the match-winner in the 56th minute to set the home fans into a carnival mood.

However, Coach Abdul Karin Zito's men met their match in the newcomers who laid siege in their opponents' half for a greater part of the second half in search of an elusive equaliser.

Undaunted by the first-half deficit, Coach Abdulai Gazale's squad threw everything into the game after recess and deservedly levelled up in the 56th minute when Emmanuel Kwame finished off Emmanuel Agyei's cross.

With female referee, Salifu Barikisu and her assistants, Patricia Kyeraa and Doris Dario Essumang in full control of affairs, Holy Stars seized the midfield and nearly scored two quick goals in the 64th and 66th minutes, but for some gallant saves by the Dreams FC goalkeeper, Gidios Aseako.

Five minutes later, Dreams FC were let off the hook again when the heroics of Aseako denied substitute Bismark Teye from close range.