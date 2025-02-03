Featured

Abedi Pele advocates financial education in football

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 13:39 2 minutes read

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew 'Pele' has stressed the vital importance of financial education in football, drawing from his own experiences as a player and an investor in the game.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day FIFA Financial Governance Workshop at the Marriott Hotel in Accra last, he urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to share key insights from the event with local clubs.

The event, which brought together representatives from 10 African nations, marked a pivotal moment in the quest to strengthen financial governance across the continent’s football landscape.

It was designed specifically for General Secretaries and Chief Financial Officers and provided a valuable opportunity for collaboration and knowledge exchange, reinforcing the principles of financial transparency and accountability in the sport.

Ayew, whose illustrious career saw him grace the pitches of Olympique Marseille, Lyon and Al Ain, among others, delivered a heartfelt speech that resonated deeply with the audience at what had been described as an informative and impactful workshop.

"It is a privilege to be here, standing alongside you all to close this remarkable programme," he stated. "As an investor in football, my decision to give back to the sport was inspired by the support and opportunities I received throughout my playing career. Financial literacy is crucial in football, and I am a firm advocate of it," he said.

"I call on the Ghana Football Association to share the knowledge gained from this training with our clubs so they can grasp the importance of sound financial management. Effective financial governance is essential for safeguarding the future of our football.

"As football associations and federations, we have a responsibility to educate our clubs on best financial practices. Let’s ensure these lessons are implemented to promote, develop and strengthen the game," the football legend and founder of Ghanaian Division One League side, FC Nania, added.

The three-day workshop covered key topics such as financial management, accountability, transparency and the efficient use of resources within football organisations.

The training aimed to equip participants with the tools and knowledge required to strengthen their organisations’ financial structures, ensuring long-term sustainability and effective resource management.

As the workshop concluded, participants were honoured with customised sashes and signed jerseys, personally presented by the legendary Abedi Pele.