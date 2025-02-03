Featured

Spain captain Alvaro Morata joins Galatasaray on loan until January 2026

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray have signed Spain and AC Milan striker Álvaro Morata on loan until January 2026 for €6 million ($6.14m) The two teams announced in separate statements on Sunday, January 2, 2025.

Galatasaray retained an option to make the deal permanent, Milan said in a statement.

Morata will receive a guaranteed salary of €3m for the second half of the 2024-25 season and an additional €3m for the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, Galatasaray said.

The 32-year-old captain of Spain's national team, Morata joined Milan from LaLiga club Atlético Madrid last summer for €13m on a four-year contract.

AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained Morata's departure from the club after just six months.

"Alvaro is a great person and a great player," Ibrahimovic told Sky Italia on Sunday. "I wish him the best because he deserves it. Certain situations for different reasons it doesn't click. In football it happens."

Galatasaray hold an option that allows them to sign Morata permanently for €8m if they notify Milan in writing by January 15, 2026, according to Galatasaray's statement.

Should the Turkish club choose not to activate the buy option by that date, they will have the right to extend the loan period until June 30, 2026. If the loan is extended, Morata will receive a further €3m for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, the club will have a second option, allowing them to sign Morata permanently for €9m if they provide written notification by June 10, 2026. This amount would also be paid in six installments.

If Galatasaray exercise the option, Morata will be entitled to guaranteed salaries of €6m for the 2026-27 season and €6m for the 2027-28 season.

Morata began his career with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2014. He helped Madrid win the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey twice each and Juventus claim two Serie A titles. He also had a spell in the Premier League at Chelsea.