Ghana to play Nigeria in international friendly on March 22

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 11:11

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly scheduled for March 22, 2024, in Morocco.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Football Federation confirmed this arrangement following successful negotiations with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The upcoming match marks a significant encounter between the two powerhouses of African football, with their last meeting occurring during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Ghana emerged victorious over the Super Eagles in a two-legged contest.

Following the friendly against the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions, the Black Stars will face Uganda on March 26, 2024.

These matches will serve as crucial preparation for the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is actively seeking a coach to lead the team into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

The appointment of the new head coach for the senior side is expected to be announced soon, as Ghana aims to strengthen its squad for future competitions.