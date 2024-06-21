Previous article: GFA to commission two new football academies this year to unearth talents

African Athletics Championships : Ghana’s sprinters, top stars through to semis on Day One

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Jun - 21 - 2024 , 15:48

Three of Ghana’s sprinters entered for the 100m races have all qualified for the semi-finals of their respective events as Day One of the African Athletics Championships got underway at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroun on Friday afternoon.

Deborah Afriyie finished second in Heat Three of the women’s event, Edwin Gadayi won the Heat Two race while Isaac Botsio placed second in Heat Three.

Brock Appiah finished fourth in Heat Four and thus did not make the cut for the semi-finals.

Other athletes who have qualified for the semi-finals include Cote d'Ivoires's multiple medalist Marie Ta Lou, Gambia’s Gina Bass Bitaye and Nigeria’s Favour Ofili in the women’s races.

The men’s races have seen the likes of 2024 African Games medalist - Cameroun’s Emmanuel Alowede Eseme, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, a silver medalist at the World Championships all winning their races to advance to the semis to be run later this evening.