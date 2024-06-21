GFA President presents MTN FA Cup trophy to UG Pro Vice-Chancellor ahead of final
The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Simeon-Okraku has presented the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy to the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon A. Awandare ahead of the epic final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.
Surrounded by members of the Organising Committee, GFA Officials and MTN, as well as the media, President Simeon-Okraku took the opportunity to chronicle the history of the tournament, and to lay out the significance of the choice of the venue, the collaboration with the country's Premier University and the future prospects of the biggest sport in Ghana.
He briefed the Pro-Vice Chancellor, responsible for Academic and Students Affairs, and his University dons, about the history of the biggest Cup competition in Ghana. He went on to detail the long-standing relationship that has existed between the Football Association and the University of Ghana.
"The biggest football competition of the GFA is called the FA Cup. It is the biggest because it is the only trophy that is fought for by 112 clubs. Division Two, Division One and Premier League Clubs compete for this coveted trophy," President Simeon-Okraku said.
"The two combatants on Sunday are two newbies when it comes to FA Cup Finals history. Incidentally, the two teams come from the same region, hence our decision to christen it the Bono Derby. We have Nsoatreman FC and Tano Bofoakwa, both from the Bono Ahafo Region. They are the two teams that have meandered their way to the grand finale."
President Simeon-Okraku explained the choice of the University of Ghana as the venue for the 2023-24 MTN FA Cup final.
"The University of Ghana boasts of the best football facility in the country and we believe that this amazing and beautiful trophy deserves to be associated with the best."
"To add to that, football is played by the youth and within this vicinity, there are perhaps millions of youth within the University of Ghana community. Therefore, we believe that if there is any venue that can have the best of attention, patronage, create the amazing football ambiance and atmosphere that we want, it should be the University of Ghana," he said.
He Continued: "We believe that the University should be the primary support front of this enterprise. We believe that the staff of this University, ought to be brought closer to football. This is the time to push for the involvement of the youth in our Universities to be associated with our brand."
While promising an exciting contest between the two deserving finalists, the President said the GFA will continue to create a uniquely festive atmosphere in the run-up to the epic final on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
"It promises to be very exciting. We know the stadium will be packed. There will be loads of entertainment and loads of giveaways by MTN. There will be several spices to the cake on Sunday. The arrival of the trophy will capture the imagination of the fans who will troop to the stadium to watch the match."
The President said the Football Association intends making the University of Ghana Stadium the permanent home of the MTN FA Cup grand finale.
"We believe that the University of Ghana will always be a strategic partner to the Ghana Football Association in our determination and efforts to develop football. We intend to make this facility the permanent home of this fixture." he concluded.
Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano will clash in a match of epic proportions for the coveted trophy on Sunday.
Kickoff is 18:00GMT (6PM).
The GFA is collaborating with the leadership of the Students Representative Council (SRC) to whip up enthusiasm and support as the countdown to the Bono Derby continues unabated.
Sponsors MTN will also stage various activations at the various halls on campus as part of the buildup.