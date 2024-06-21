GFA President presents MTN FA Cup trophy to UG Pro Vice-Chancellor ahead of final

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Simeon-Okraku has presented the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup trophy to the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon A. Awandare ahead of the epic final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.

Surrounded by members of the Organising Committee, GFA Officials and MTN, as well as the media, President Simeon-Okraku took the opportunity to chronicle the history of the tournament, and to lay out the significance of the choice of the venue, the collaboration with the country's Premier University and the future prospects of the biggest sport in Ghana.

He briefed the Pro-Vice Chancellor, responsible for Academic and Students Affairs, and his University dons, about the history of the biggest Cup competition in Ghana. He went on to detail the long-standing relationship that has existed between the Football Association and the University of Ghana.

"The biggest football competition of the GFA is called the FA Cup. It is the biggest because it is the only trophy that is fought for by 112 clubs. Division Two, Division One and Premier League Clubs compete for this coveted trophy," President Simeon-Okraku said.

"The two combatants on Sunday are two newbies when it comes to FA Cup Finals history. Incidentally, the two teams come from the same region, hence our decision to christen it the Bono Derby. We have Nsoatreman FC and Tano Bofoakwa, both from the Bono Ahafo Region. They are the two teams that have meandered their way to the grand finale."

President Simeon-Okraku explained the choice of the University of Ghana as the venue for the 2023-24 MTN FA Cup final.

"The University of Ghana boasts of the best football facility in the country and we believe that this amazing and beautiful trophy deserves to be associated with the best."

"To add to that, football is played by the youth and within this vicinity, there are perhaps millions of youth within the University of Ghana community. Therefore, we believe that if there is any venue that can have the best of attention, patronage, create the amazing football ambiance and atmosphere that we want, it should be the University of Ghana," he said.