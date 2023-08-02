Work hard to retain NPP in power - Mustapha urges youth wing

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Aug - 02 - 2023 , 06:26

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has urged members of the youth wing to avail themselves to serve the party to enable it to win the 2024 general election.

“I want to urge you all to continue to sacrifice for the NPP to enable the party to massively win the 2024 election and continue to create more opportunities for the youth in the country,” he stressed.

Conference

Mr Mustapha was speaking during a regional Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) conference and capacity-building training in Bolgatanga last Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The well-attended event, which brought together hundreds of students from all the 16 tertiary institutions in the region, was on the theme “Holding together, working together to consolidate our gains for election 2024 and beyond”.

It was graced by dignitaries such as the Upper East Regional NPP Chairman, Anthony Namoo; Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar; and Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), among others.

Sacrifice

Mr Mustapha told the youth that their sacrifice, dedication and motivation going into the next general election would become the defining moment of their political career if they worked hard for the party to retain power.

“I believe that all of us have a collective interest in ensuring that the NPP remains in government beyond 2024 to continue with its transformation agenda for the country”.

Complacency

While cautioning the party members against complacency in the run-up to the crucial elections in 2024, Mr Mustapha called for an all-hands-on-deck approach to consolidate the party’s gains in the next election.

A Presidential Staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, charged the party youth to tout the numerous achievements of the NPP despite the current challenges facing the country.

He entreated the youth to convince Ghanaians about the NPP government’s achievements in all sectors of the economy, including massive infrastructure in schools, as well as keeping the lights on to develop the industrial sector.

He also mentioned the ongoing construction of many district hospitals as part of the “agenda 111” to provide quality health care to the people.

The Regional Youth Organiser, Salahudeen Musah, underscored the importance of the conference as it was intended to re-energise and build the capacity of the youth to take the lead role to ensure a resounding victory in 2024.

For his part, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, urged the party to learn useful lessons from its inability to win the 2008 election in order not to repeat the same mistakes in 2024.