NPP Super Delegates Conference: Proxy application extended to August 5

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 03 - 2023 , 06:30

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the date for the submission of proxy applications for the Special Electoral College election to Saturday August 5, at 10 am.

The party initially gave the deadline for the submission of the proxy application on Wednesday, August, 2, at 5 pm.

However, a statement issued by the committee, signed by its secretary, William Yamoah, explained that the new deadline announced was based on some concerns raised by prospective applicants.

“It is hoped that the extension will provide prospective applicants ample time to be able to comply with the requirements,” it said.

Proof

The statement reiterated that proxy applicant should show proof of absence and or inability to vote in person such as evidence of travel outside the country, and a medical report and accompanied by an affidavit.

It said all proxy application should be filed at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down or submitted to the Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee.

“We wish to inform members that the Proxy list will be published in the print media for public consumption and verification.

Any suspected false declaration may be challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation,” it said.

“Only delegates to the Electoral College shall have the right to vote by proxy,” it added.

