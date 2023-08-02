PNC commends Parliament for Anti-Witchcraft bill

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 02 - 2023 , 06:20

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has commended Parliament on the passage of the Anti-Witchcraft Bill.

It said the party was particularly happy that the Members of Parliament put aside their political differences to pass the Anti Witchcraft Bill to protect mostly the lives of the elderly women in the country.

A statement issued by the party and signed by its General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, said although the passage of the bill came a little bit late after a lot of women have lost their lives and property, it was better late than never.

It urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the bill into law to enable its prompt implementation to prevent further dehumanisation and murders of innocent women in the country.

Shelter

It, however, called for measures to be in place to reintegrate the women who had lost their livelihood, family and friends back into the society.

“The party is therefore appealing to parliament to consider facilitating the establishment of shelters or old people homes for elderly persons who have been rejected by their relatives and hence find it impossible to fend for themselves,” it said.

The statement stressed the need for all Ghanaians to be compassionate in taking care of the elderly as outlined by all religious beliefs.

“The economic woes of the country can only be salvaged if we are compassionate to the elderly as recommended by the good books,” it said.