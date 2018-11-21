Trust in government's ability to fulfill campaign promises - Abronye DC

The Brong Ahafo Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwame Bafoe, alias Abronye D.C, has called on members of the party to stay united and continue to trust in the ability of the government to fulfill promises that enabled Ghanaians to vote the party into power in 2016.
He said the government has within the past 21 months put in a number of socio-economic policies and programmes to lift the country from the quagmire in which the National Democratic Congress left the country after eight years in power.
Mr Bafoe, therefore asked polling station executives in the region not to allow detractors of the party to sow discordant seeds that would destroy the existing harmony needed to propagate the good deeds of the government.
Mr Bafoe was speaking at a mini rally organised after a health walk by the party at Techiman on Saturday as part of measures to keep them united and thank them for coming out in their numbers during the 2016 general election to vote for the party and it emerged victorious.
The health walk also afforded the party the chance to explain the policies and programmes of the government to its members and symphatisers.
Policies and programmes will yield results
Mr Bafoe likened the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to that of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, explaining that the sound policies implemented by President Kufuor yielded much results during his second term when programmes such as the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP), Metro Mass Transit, and School Feeding Programme among others were instituted.
He said aware of the mess which they left behind, the NDC held a press conference just after three months of losing power and told the whole world that it would be difficult for NPP to govern the country.
Mr Bafoe explained that notwithstanding the situation in which the NPP found itself, it had been able to use the little resources at its disposal to implement some of its campaign promises.
“When we came there were 27,000 unemployed nurses as a result of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditionality and by God’s grace we have been able to employ 17,000 while clearance has been obtained to employ 14,000 others in December 2019”.
Mr Bafoe said it was shameful for the NDC to turn around to instigate Ghanaians against the government with a claim that “Ghanaians are going through economic hardships.”
He said Ghanaians appreciate the reduction of electricity tariffs, the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme, and the Planting for Food and Jobs programme being implemented by the government.
Mr Bafoe asked Ghanaians to ignore pessimistic comments by the NDC because to him, “since they created a mess, they think nobody can fix the problems”.
He called on polling station and constituency executives of the party to be patient since every policy and programme of the party would begin from these structures.
National Youth Organiser The National Youth Organiser of the party, Mr Henry Nana Boakye thanked party faithful for their unflinching support to the party and asked them to continue to remain faithful, resolute and calm because their concerns and problems would be addressed.
The Brong Ahafo Regional Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Madam Afua Doris said under the previous NDC government, 562 primary schools were enjoying the school feeding programme in the region but under the current administration, the beneficiaries have been increased to 849 schools in less 24 months.
Other dignitaries who took part in the walk included the Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Thomas Appiah, executives of constituencies in the region, seven municipal and district chief executives and a former Minister of Education, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi.