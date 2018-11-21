Govt to create 5 new assemblies; Korle-Klottey and Ayawaso out of AMA

The government has laid a Legislative Instrument (LI) in Parliament for the creation of five new district and municipal assemblies
.
The proposed district and municipal assemblies are Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly and Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly which have been carved out from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the Greater Accra Region, and North-East Gonja District Assembly created from the East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region.
The rest are Achiase District Assembly carved out from the Birim South District Assembly in the Eastern Region, and Anloga District
There are currently 254 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the creation of the five MMDAs will bring the number to 259.
