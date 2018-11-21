Bono East launches campaign towards creation of region

Chiefs and people in the proposed Bono East Region have launched a campaign to encourage prospective voters in the area to fully participate and vote “Yes” to ensure the creation of the region during the upcoming referendum towards the creation of more administrative regions in the country.
In attendance were all paramount chiefs of the area, the 11 municipal and district chief executives, Coalition of MPs from the area, the clergy, market women and a cross-section of people from all walks of life.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription, “Support the creation of Bono East Region”, the enthusiastic crowd comprising the youth and the aged who converged on the Bonokyempem Hall in Techiman, danced to brass band music and openly declared their support for the creation
Resources Addressing the people, the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, said the Bono East catchment area has a vast arable land that could support the development of the area should it have its own administrative region.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He explained that currently, cocoa, cashew nut and mango are the main cash crops grown in the area in addition to food crops such as yam, cassava, plantain, cocoyam, maize and rice.
Osagyefo Akumfi said the East area is also endowed with a lot of tourist attractions such as the Buabeng Fiama Monkey Sanctuary, the Kintampo Waterfalls, the Fulla Waterfalls and the Dija Forest Reserve.
He explained that the importance for the creation of the Bono East region was for effective governance and development, and therefore urged all eligible voters to come out in their numbers on the day of the referendum to vote “Yes” to ensure the creation of the region, enhanced development and also create more jobs.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
For his part, the Chairman of the Coalition of Chiefs for Bono East, Nana Baffour Twi Brempong, appealed to eligible voters to treat the upcoming referendum with all the seriousness it deserved.
Treat the referendum serious
He explained that while at least 50 per cent of all eligible voters in the area would be expected to cast their vote on the day, 80 per cent of the votes should be “Yes” to satisfy the constitutional demand for the creation of a new region.
“That is why it is very important for all of us to be apostles of the creation of the Bono East Region by embarking on a house-to-house campaign for the exercise”, he stated.
The Executive Secretary of the Coalition of Chiefs of Bono East, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi commended the paramount chiefs of the area for endorsing the petition sent to the President for the creation of Bono East Region in a matter of hours.
The Coalition of Municipal and District Chief Executives and Members of Parliament from the area also urged prospective voters to vote in favour of the creation of the Bono East Region.
The Omanhene of Yeji Traditional Area, who is also the President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Pimapim Yaw Kagbrese V, who was the special guest of honour, launched the campaign amidst jubilation, drumming and dancing from the enthusiastic crowd.