See the 10 NPP flagbearer hopefuls who filed their nominations before the deadline (LIST)

Kweku Zurek Politics Jun - 25 - 2023 , 09:09

In a significant development for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the nomination process for its flagbearer race officially closed yesterday, Saturday, June 24.

Out of the 11 hopefuls who obtained nomination forms, 10 candidates successfully filed their nominations before the deadline.

The final candidate to submit their presidential nomination form was Mr. Joe Ghartey, a former Minister for Railways and current Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan.

The list of candidates who completed the nomination process also includes prominent figures such as Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Additionally, the lineup comprises Mr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr. Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong, and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.

The NPP initiated the nomination period for its presidential primary on May 26, 2023. The Party has set August 26 for the Special Elections, during which the flagbearer will be determined, followed by the National Conference scheduled for November 4. These events will play a crucial role in selecting the NPP's flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general election.

Aspirants who have successfully filed their nominations;