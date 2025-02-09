Featured

Sam George calls for review of CCTV to identify MP behind offensive remark in Parliament

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 09 - 2025 , 09:13 2 minutes read

The Minister for Communications, Sam Nartey George, has urged Parliament to review CCTV footage to identify the MP who made an offensive remark about Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the MP for Klottey Korle.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Sam George condemned the remark, which referred to Dr Agyeman-Rawlings as the “daughter of a murderer.” He said such conduct must not be ignored.

“I believe that’s an issue we are investigating. Parliament is investigating. We need to get to the bottom of that,” he said. He noted that the voice came from a section of the House “behind Afenyo” and insisted that the chamber’s CCTV footage must be examined to identify the culprit.

“It would allow us to see, because nobody could have made those comments without some kind of gesticulation. We knew who was speaking at the time. It would allow us to zero in on the particular individual,” he said.

The comment, reportedly made during parliamentary proceedings, has sparked outrage. Some have accused the Bosome Freho MP, Kofi Adusei, while others have pointed to the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

However, Abu Jinapor has denied making any unsavoury remarks about Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, calling the allegation "absolutely false" and urging the public to disregard it. Kofi Adusei has also denied making the remark.

Sam George insisted that Parliament must act, calling the comment dishonourable. “We bear the title honourable. That conduct was dishonourable,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as double standards, arguing that MPs were quick to demand action when their own dignity was questioned but unwilling to address an attack on a colleague.

“If we are upset and seeking to use the Privileges Committee to summon somebody who called an MP’s actions silly, then why do we think it is okay for a member of Parliament to make such despicable comments about their colleague and a former president of the Republic?” he asked.

He called on Parliament to set an example by identifying and punishing the culprit.

The Privileges Committee, he noted, has the authority to impose penalties ranging from an apology to a suspension.